Dr. Wade Fornander, MD
Dr. Wade Fornander, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wade Fornander, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medince and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Pender Community Hospital.
Dr. Fornander works at
Lincoln Family Medicine Center4600 Valley Rd Ste 210, Lincoln, NE 68510
Prairie Lake Family Medicine8445 Andermatt Dr, Lincoln, NE 68526
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Pender Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Fornander is knowledgable and caring. He shows compassion and respect. He understands what I want and expect concerning my health, letting me make decisions according to my beliefs. He does not order unnecessary tests or referrals. Does not seem rushed, and addresses important issues in health care. When he moved to a new office, I was given plenty of notice, and was able to get med refills to last until I could get in to see him. He is now on the faculty at the residency.
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1053383554
- University of Nebraska College of Medince
- Chadron State College, Chadron, Ne
Dr. Fornander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fornander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fornander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fornander works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fornander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fornander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fornander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fornander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.