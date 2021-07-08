Overview

Dr. Wade Faerber, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.



Dr. Faerber works at Concentra Urgent/Occupation Medical in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Anchorage, AK and Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.