Overview

Dr. Wade Douglas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Madison County Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Douglas works at TMH Physician Partners, Center for Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.