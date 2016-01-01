Dr. Wade Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wade Douglas, MD
Overview
Dr. Wade Douglas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Madison County Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Locations
TMH Physician Partners - General Surgery1401 Centerville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Madison County Memorial Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wade Douglas, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Canc Inst SUNY Buffalo
- University of Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Douglas works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
