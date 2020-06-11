Dr. Wade Cooper, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wade Cooper, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wade Cooper, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Locations
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooper is highly intelligent and works to figure out root causes of symptoms. He is kind and caring, knowledgeable. During an appointment, he gives you his full undivided attention. I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Wade Cooper, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1124007208
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
