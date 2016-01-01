Dr. Chien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wade Chien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wade Chien, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurotology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Chien works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 287-2000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Johns Hopkins Sub Out Ctr ENT6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4920, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 896-3330Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chien?
About Dr. Wade Chien, MD
- Neurotology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1104028638
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chien works at
Dr. Chien has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.