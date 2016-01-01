See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Wade Chien, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (7)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wade Chien, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurotology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Chien works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ur0l0gy Clinic
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 287-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Johns Hopkins Sub Out Ctr ENT
    6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4920, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 896-3330
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Wade Chien, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104028638
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chien has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

