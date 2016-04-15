Dr. Cartwright has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wade Cartwright, MD
Dr. Wade Cartwright, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Wade R. Cartwright M.d. A Professional Corp.411 30th St Ste 401, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 834-6642
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would like to rate Dr. Cartwright with 6 stars He saved my sons ability to hear. Many Doctors misdiagnosed my son . After one visit with Dr. Cartwright he informed me that my son needed emergency surgery. Had it not been for the excellent diagnosis and skill of Dr. Cartwright my son would have loss his hearing . He's truly the Best. my son is 30 now he performed the surgery when he was 3.Thank You Dr. Cartwright I am grateful for your help. May God Continue to Bless You Always Denene Eaglin
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1376643254
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Cartwright accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cartwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cartwright. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cartwright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cartwright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cartwright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.