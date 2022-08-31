Dr. Waddell Gilmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waddell Gilmore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Waddell Gilmore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Locations
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics180 Wingo Way Ste 301, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 884-0302
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics615 Wesley Dr Ste 100C, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 884-0302
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gilmore is one of the most considerate and intelligent of any orthopedic surgeons that I've seen in 36 years of hip problems. In 2010 he removed particle disease. I can't explain the anguish I've experienced since age 20. Today, I am crippled. But I remember his anticipation and welcoming smile. My father respected Dr. Gilmore. I respect you, as well.
About Dr. Waddell Gilmore, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Princess Elizabeth Hospital, Exeter, England. Hip Replacement
- Medical University of South Carolina, Orthopedic Surgery
- Medical University of South Carolina, General Surgery
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University Of South Carolina Honors College
