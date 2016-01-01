Dr. Waddah Salman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waddah Salman, MD
Overview
Dr. Waddah Salman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Tichreen University School of Medicine - Lattakia Syria and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Salman works at
Locations
Heart Care Bluffton4131 University Blvd S Ste 17, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 552-9461
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Waddah Salman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University - Kalamazoo Michigan
- Cornell Medical Center - St Barnabas Hospital - Bronx NY
- Tichreen University School of Medicine - Lattakia Syria
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
