Dr. W Kunz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.



Dr. Kunz works at Oregon Eye Consultants in Eugene, OR with other offices in Newport, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.