Overview

Dr. W Jernigan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Jernigan works at Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopaedics Associates in Greenville, SC with other offices in Piedmont, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Adhesive Capsulitis and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.