Dr. W Choate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Choate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. W Choate, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine - Memphis, TN and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Choate works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Center - Elmwood1221 S Clearview Pkwy Bldg B, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 736-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choate?
Dr. Choates and his team took excellent care of me before, during and after my shoulder surgery. He listened to my questions and concerns. I’m 12 weeks post op and making great progress.
About Dr. W Choate, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1861682791
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas - Greenville, SC (Sports Medicine and Shoulder Reconstruction)
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA (Orthopedic Surgery)
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine - Memphis, TN
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choate works at
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Choate. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.