Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. W Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. W Wu, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Surgical Associates14 Research Pl, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 454-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was visiting a friend in MA and I had a nasty fall. Dr. W Wu was amazing, he was the one the did my surgery to “put me back together”. I was alone in MA and scared. He was very gentle and kind. After the surgery he help me figure out how we were gonna me back to Michigan. I would highly recommend him to anyone for an amazing orth!
About Dr. W Wu, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1487626545
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center
- Columbia University College Physical Surg/ny Presbyterian Hospital
- Roosevelt St Lukes Med Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Cornell
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods.