Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Wood, MD
Overview
Dr. William Wood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with IL Masonic Med Ctr
Dr. Wood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Champaign Dental Group1 Wyoming St Ste 3100, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 435-1445
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?
Dr. Wood is the best, so are the doctors and nurses he works with. He takes his time, explains everything and is sure to make an anxious patient comfortable. He's very knowledgable and will offer and suggest options to problems or issues that might arise. Leaving his office or appointments with Dr. Horlacher or Nurse Allison always felt good. My husband and I are thankful for their care and support in delivering our baby!
About Dr. William Wood, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1881690626
Education & Certifications
- IL Masonic Med Ctr
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.