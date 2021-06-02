Dr. W Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. W Thompson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital, Trigg County Hospital and Williamson Medical Center.
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Paducah2603 Kentucky Avenue Medical Park, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (800) 345-5016
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Lebanon100 Physicians Way Ste 300, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 449-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Trigg County Hospital
- Williamson Medical Center
My husband & I met Dr Thompson for the first time yesterday & were very impressed with his kindness, sensitivity, answering our questions & his expertise concerning the heart. I felt very comfortable & at ease during my visit. Thank you Dr Thompson for your kindness & help.
About Dr. W Thompson, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Duke University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
