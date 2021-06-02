Overview

Dr. W Thompson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital, Trigg County Hospital and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Paducah in Paducah, KY with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.