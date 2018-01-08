See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Jackson, MS
Dr. W Stewart Horsley, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. W Stewart Horsley, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Horsley works at Baptist Heart in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Heart
    501 Marshall St Ste 302, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 969-6404

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 08, 2018
    Dr. Horsley is not only highly capable and an expert at what he does.....He knows it! I want a Surgeon with Swagger. With him, you have a highly qualified, highly successful Cardiac Surgeon, who is a Master at what he does. He is the guy you want! He is, like Nolan Ryan, good, ....and knows it! He went out of his way in handling my needs, which amounted to a Double Coronary Artery Bypass, and he hit a Homerun! I will always remember what he did for me. Thank you, Dr. Horsley!!!! Bill Mays
    Bill Mays in Brandon, MS 39047 — Jan 08, 2018
    About Dr. W Stewart Horsley, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Hospital
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama
    • Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
