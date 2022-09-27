Overview

Dr. W Stephen Ku, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.



Dr. Ku works at North Dallas Eye Associates in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Plano, TX, Flower Mound, TX and Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.