Dr. W Stephen Ku, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (54)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. W Stephen Ku, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.

Dr. Ku works at North Dallas Eye Associates in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Plano, TX, Flower Mound, TX and Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lewis Frazee, MD
Dr. Lewis Frazee, MD
6 (83)
Locations

  1. 1
    North Dallas Eye Associates
    1850 Lakepointe Dr Ste 200, Lewisville, TX 75057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 436-5040
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    North Dallas Eye Associates
    6020 W Parker Rd Ste 250, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 378-5117
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    North Dallas Eye Associates - Flower Mound
    2560 Central Park Ave Ste 300, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 355-0194
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    North Dallas Eye Associates
    5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 308, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-3937
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Lewisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Keratitis
Vision Screening
Cataract
Keratitis
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Pyramid Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Sep 27, 2022
    I have been going to Dr Ku for years-he is a very good doctor and is honest and knowelable-I trust him and he has always answered all my questions and taken excellent care of my eyes!!
    — Sep 27, 2022
    About Dr. W Stephen Ku, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1518975523
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University School Of Med
    • IU Health Methodist
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Washington University, St. Louis
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. W Stephen Ku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ku has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ku speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Ku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ku.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

