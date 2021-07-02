Dr. William Skinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Skinner, MD
Dr. William Skinner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Arh Our Lady Of The Way, Baptist Health Lexington, Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Georgetown Community Hospital, Morgan County Arh Hospital, Pikeville Medical Center, Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center and Saint Joseph Berea.
Lexington Heart Specialists Psc1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 402, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-0383
Hospital Affiliations
- Arh Our Lady Of The Way
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
- Georgetown Community Hospital
- Morgan County Arh Hospital
- Pikeville Medical Center
- Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center
- Saint Joseph Berea
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Skinner did a heart cath on me and discovered I had two major blockages. I’m so greatful that he intervened and has helped me feel so much better by putting two stints. If he had not have fo e this? I was very close to having a heart attack. He’s the best!
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Skinner has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more.
