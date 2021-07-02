Overview

Dr. William Skinner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Arh Our Lady Of The Way, Baptist Health Lexington, Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Georgetown Community Hospital, Morgan County Arh Hospital, Pikeville Medical Center, Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center and Saint Joseph Berea.



Dr. Skinner works at University Kentucky PLS in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.