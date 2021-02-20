See All Gastroenterologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. W Priebe, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. W Priebe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Priebe works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Clare Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Clare Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma
    1112 6th Ave Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 272-8664

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impedance Testing
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Impedance Testing
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Endoanal

Treatment frequency



Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Foregut Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. W Priebe, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659358877
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY
Fellowship
Residency
  • St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. W Priebe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Priebe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Priebe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Priebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Priebe works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Priebe’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Priebe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priebe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Priebe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Priebe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

