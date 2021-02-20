Dr. W Priebe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Priebe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Priebe, MD
Dr. W Priebe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma1112 6th Ave Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 272-8664
After many years of suffering. Dr. Priebe came to my rescue and gave me the correct diagnosis that many other doctors had missed. He literally saved my life. I have been a patient of his for going on 3o years. I hope he never retires.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1659358877
- QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Priebe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Priebe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priebe.
