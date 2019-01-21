Dr. W Morrissey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrissey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Morrissey, MD
Overview
Dr. W Morrissey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Locations
St. Luke's Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Bethlehem74 W Broad St Ste 170, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 526-1260
St. Luke's Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery- Quakertown1021 Park Ave Ste 30, Quakertown, PA 18951 Directions (484) 526-1260
St. Luke's Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Easton1600 St Lukes Blvd Ste 100, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 526-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morrissey is the best! He made me feel comfortable from the day I met him and for every procedure he performed. He has great bedside manner and knows how to get your spirits up after a difficult cosmetic surgery. He makes himself always available for concerns, 7 days a week. I have total trust in Dr Morrissey and is my first choice surgeon for cosmetic surgery.
About Dr. W Morrissey, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1831178649
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Morrissey works at
