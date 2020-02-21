Overview

Dr. W Mello, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Mello works at GLENDALE ADVENTIST MEDICAL CENTER in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.