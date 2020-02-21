Dr. W Mello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Mello, MD
Overview
Dr. W Mello, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Mello works at
Locations
Glendale Adventist Medical Center1818 Verdugo Blvd Ste 107, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-0122
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Mellow, has treated me for the pas 7 years. I have never had a problem with scheduling, I have never had a problem with his bedside manor or any procedures I've had. Dr. Mellow helped find a cure for me immediately, something other Doctors failed at.
About Dr. W Mello, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1376549733
Education & Certifications
- La Co-Usc
- U Ill Hosp
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mello has seen patients for Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mello. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.