Dr. W McIver Leppard, MD
Overview
Dr. W McIver Leppard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Providence Surgical Associates2750 Laurel St Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 365-8680
-
2
Clarence R Thompson MD1701 Saint Julian Pl Ste 101, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He did a breast reduction on my friend. She was very satisfied. Dr. Leppard was a good listener and explained everything well. I thought he was very good. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. W McIver Leppard, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1023218351
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Wofford College
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
