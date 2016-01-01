Overview

Dr. William Meeks Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Meeks Jr works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.