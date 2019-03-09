See All Plastic Surgeons in Jonesboro, AR
Dr. W Tomasz Majewski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. W Tomasz Majewski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jonesboro, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical University Of Lodz, Poland|Medical University of Lodz, Poland - M.D. and is affiliated with NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Majewski works at Majewski Plastic Surgery & Spa in Jonesboro, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Majewski Plastic Surgery & Spa
    2241 Hill Park Cv Ste A, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 337-3712
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachioplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 09, 2019
    Dr. Majewski did my injections and they turned out so good!
    Anonymous — Mar 09, 2019
    About Dr. W Tomasz Majewski, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1861458531
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Berkshire Medical Center, University Of Massachusetts Medical School Affiliate|General Surgery - Berkshire Medical Center, University of Massachusetts Medical School affiliate|Residency - Plastic Surgery - Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    • Medical University Of Lodz, Poland|Medical University of Lodz, Poland - M.D.
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. W Tomasz Majewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Majewski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Majewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Majewski works at Majewski Plastic Surgery & Spa in Jonesboro, AR. View the full address on Dr. Majewski’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Majewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

