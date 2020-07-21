Dr. W Stringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Stringer, MD
Dr. W Stringer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Jackson2470 Flowood Dr, Jackson, MS 39232 Directions (877) 554-4257
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Stringer is professional, highly recommend, Amy is grand..the whole staff is great. I had surgery July 14, 2020, ruptured disc L4L5, as soon as I woke up in recovery I felt the difference..Thank You Dr Stringer, nurse Amy and all involved. May the good Lord continue to bless your work..Thanks again.
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1629024401
- Wake Forest Univ
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Belhaven
- Neurosurgery
