Super Profile

Dr. W Stringer, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. W Stringer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Stringer works at NewSouth NeuroSpine in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson
    2470 Flowood Dr, Jackson, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 554-4257

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Procedure Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Intestinal Epithelial Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 21, 2020
    Dr Stringer is professional, highly recommend, Amy is grand..the whole staff is great. I had surgery July 14, 2020, ruptured disc L4L5, as soon as I woke up in recovery I felt the difference..Thank You Dr Stringer, nurse Amy and all involved. May the good Lord continue to bless your work..Thanks again.
    Stephen R Lofton — Jul 21, 2020
    About Dr. W Stringer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629024401
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest Univ
    Internship
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Belhaven
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. W Stringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stringer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stringer works at NewSouth NeuroSpine in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Stringer’s profile.

    Dr. Stringer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Stringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stringer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

