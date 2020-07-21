Overview

Dr. W Stringer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Stringer works at NewSouth NeuroSpine in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.