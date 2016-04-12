Overview

Dr. W Lohner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lohner works at Excel Eye Center in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.