Dr. Woongchae Lee, MD

Vascular Surgery
2.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Woongchae Lee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Surgical Critical Care, The University of Michigan School of Medicine & Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Stanford University School of Medicine

Dr. Lee works at Lynn Heart & Vascular Institute I Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery
    670 Glades Rd Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis

Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Dec 21, 2019
    Dr. Lee performed surgery on my husband last month to clear an aneurysm on each leg. He was very highly recommended by my husband's internist, and he certainly did not disappoint. We found him to be a warm, caring, and professional physician, who took the time to discuss the surgery both before and afterward. Most important, my husband came through the surgery with flying colors. His staff has been courteous and pleasant, as well. We are very grateful for the good care that my husband received.
    Sue — Dec 21, 2019
    About Dr. Woongchae Lee, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    • 1659312700
    Education & Certifications

    • Surgical Critical Care, The University of Michigan School of Medicine & Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Stanford University School of Medicine
    • Chief Resident, General Surgery & Resident, General Surgery, The University of Michigan School of Medicine
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Woongchae Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Lynn Heart & Vascular Institute I Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

