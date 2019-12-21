Dr. Woongchae Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Woongchae Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Woongchae Lee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Surgical Critical Care, The University of Michigan School of Medicine & Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Stanford University School of Medicine
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery670 Glades Rd Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee performed surgery on my husband last month to clear an aneurysm on each leg. He was very highly recommended by my husband's internist, and he certainly did not disappoint. We found him to be a warm, caring, and professional physician, who took the time to discuss the surgery both before and afterward. Most important, my husband came through the surgery with flying colors. His staff has been courteous and pleasant, as well. We are very grateful for the good care that my husband received.
About Dr. Woongchae Lee, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1659312700
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Critical Care, The University of Michigan School of Medicine & Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Stanford University School of Medicine
- Chief Resident, General Surgery & Resident, General Surgery, The University of Michigan School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
