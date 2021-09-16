See All Ophthalmologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Wilfred Kindermann, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wilfred Kindermann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Kindermann works at W Reed Kindermann MD in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    W. Reed Kindermann M.d. P.A.
    3001 Chapel Ave W Ste 200, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 667-3937
  2. 2
    Society Hill Anesthesia Consultants of New Jersey PC
    408 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 354-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Diplopia
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Visual Field Defects
Diplopia
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 16, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Kindermann’sfor many years. On my first visit I waited quite awhile when I felt a tap on my arm an older woman said to me”“Don’t worry Honey it is well worth the wait”. Dr. Kindermann is the best, kind, compassionate and an Excellent Physician in all areas of his practice. His Associate Dr. Makar is also an excellent Physician, kind and compassionate. Their Staff are caring and always pleasant to me my Rating is a 5.
    Barbara R. Milloy — Sep 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Wilfred Kindermann, MD
    About Dr. Wilfred Kindermann, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285604918
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
