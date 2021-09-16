Dr. Wilfred Kindermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kindermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilfred Kindermann, MD
Overview
Dr. Wilfred Kindermann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
W. Reed Kindermann M.d. P.A.3001 Chapel Ave W Ste 200, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 667-3937
Society Hill Anesthesia Consultants of New Jersey PC408 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 354-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Kindermann’sfor many years. On my first visit I waited quite awhile when I felt a tap on my arm an older woman said to me”“Don’t worry Honey it is well worth the wait”. Dr. Kindermann is the best, kind, compassionate and an Excellent Physician in all areas of his practice. His Associate Dr. Makar is also an excellent Physician, kind and compassionate. Their Staff are caring and always pleasant to me my Rating is a 5.
About Dr. Wilfred Kindermann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1285604918
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kindermann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kindermann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kindermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kindermann has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kindermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindermann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindermann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kindermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kindermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.