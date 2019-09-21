Overview

Dr. W Hawkins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Hawkins works at Family Physicians Inc. in North Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.