Dr. W Griffing, MD
Overview
Dr. W Griffing, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Griffing works at
Locations
Mayo Clinic5881 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-8000
Mayo Clinic13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffing?
Doctor spent about 90 min with my husband. He had severe muscle and joint pain and had been taking immunotherapy and anti angiogenesis for metastasized liver cancer. Doctor gave tentative of possibility of 5 issues and ordered more testing. Then doctor collaborated with other Mayo doctors. We have a lot of confidence in this very patient and professional Mayo doctor. He deserves 10 stars.
About Dr. W Griffing, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1437133972
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Creighton U Affil Hosp
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffing works at
Dr. Griffing has seen patients for Systemic Sclerosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffing.
