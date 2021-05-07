Overview

Dr. William Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at W Bruce Clark MD PC in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.