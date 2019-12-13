Dr. William Dyer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dyer Jr, MD
Dr. William Dyer Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2339 McCallie Ave Ste 402, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 266-1808
Chattanooga Outpatient Center1301 Mccallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 266-1808
- Parkridge Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Dyer Jr?
Dr Dyer repaired a torn rotator cuff. He did a excellent job on me and has tremendous knowledge on orthopedics. He was very understanding in my recovery, and went to bat for me about my job expectations. I highly recommend Dr Dyer and his staff for any orthopedics problem. I personally know several he has helped in the past and they give him the thumbs up.
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
