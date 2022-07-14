Overview

Dr. William Harrell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.



Dr. Harrell works at Texas Oncology in Tyler, TX with other offices in Mineola, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.