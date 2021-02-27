Dr. W Brookover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brookover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Brookover, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. W Brookover, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Brookover works at
Locations
-
1
Southwestern Regional Medical Center10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (855) 801-3783
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brookover?
I have been a patient of Dr Brookover for years. He is excellent. Good at explaining and patient. His nurse is great also: Shom!!
About Dr. W Brookover, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1659457455
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Arkansas
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brookover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brookover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brookover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brookover works at
Dr. Brookover has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brookover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brookover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brookover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brookover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brookover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.