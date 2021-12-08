Dr. Blaylock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilmer Blaylock, MD
Overview
Dr. Wilmer Blaylock, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Blaylock works at
Locations
Vcu Health System Stony Point9000 Stony Point Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 560-8919
Nelson Clinic At Vcu Medical Center - Dermatology401 N 11th St Ste 520, Richmond, VA 23219 Directions (804) 828-9361
- 3 1001 E Leigh St Fl 11, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-9361
Virginia Commonwealth University INT1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-9361
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a fantastic doctor. Very knowledgeable and a guru in treating cutaneous T-Cell Lymphomas. Very smart. I am grateful that I am getting treated by him.
About Dr. Wilmer Blaylock, MD
- Dermatology
- 64 years of experience
- English
- 1417982778
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaylock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaylock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Blaylock has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaylock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaylock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaylock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaylock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaylock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.