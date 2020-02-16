Dr. W Bede, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Bede, MD
Overview
Dr. W Bede, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Locations
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Lakewood7308 Bridgeport Way W Ste 201, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 582-7257
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have Dr. Bede for years and he is the bomb! !Best ever. Kind personable honest. My kind of doc.
About Dr. W Bede, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Royal Coll of Surgeons
- McGill University
- Presby Hosp
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Washington
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bede has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bede accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bede. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.