Overview

Dr. W Batson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med College Georgia and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Batson works at Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopaedics Associates in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.