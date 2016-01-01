See All Allergists & Immunologists in Lakewood, WA
Allergy & Immunology
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. W Andrade, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Andrade works at Allergy and Asthma Specialty Svs in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Specialty Service Ps.
    11307 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 200, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Allergy Asthma Specialty Service Ps.
    11203 Bridgeport Way Sw, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
1.0
About Dr. W Andrade, MD

  • Allergy & Immunology
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1952389702
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
Residency
  • Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
Internship
  • Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Board Certifications
  • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Clare Hospital

