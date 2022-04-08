Overview

Dr. Vyas Dake, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and Lovelace Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dake works at Kymera Independent Physicians in Roswell, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.