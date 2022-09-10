Dr. Vuthy Leng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vuthy Leng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vuthy Leng, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Leng works at
Locations
-
1
Family Medicine Clinic of Federal Way34618 11th Pl S Ste 100, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 336-4462
-
2
Vancouver1111 Main St Ste 100, Vancouver, WA 98660 Directions (253) 336-4462
-
3
Opioid & Alcohol Addiction Clinic4928 109th St Sw, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 336-4462Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Clare Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Leng?
I am very lucky to have found Dr. Leng and his staff. They are very welcoming, Very family oriented and great at taking care of your needs. Kudos and thanks, George A. C.
About Dr. Vuthy Leng, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Khmer
- 1710952379
Education & Certifications
- Wv University Rural Program
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leng works at
Dr. Leng speaks Khmer.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Leng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.