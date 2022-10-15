Dr. Vuk Jovanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jovanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vuk Jovanovic, MD
Dr. Vuk Jovanovic, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Johannes Gutenberg University Of Mainz Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Tree of Life Center - Torrance Office24241 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (818) 344-8522
Tree of Life Center - Bakersfield Office100 W Columbus St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (818) 344-8522
Tree of Life Center18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 511, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 344-8522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Prior to coming to Dr.Vuk I had seen 3 other fertility doctors. My partner and I wanted to find a doctor that was compassionate, caring, knowledgeable and most importantly PATIENT. The first time meeting with Dr. Vuk I knew that he was going to be our choice! He really listened to us and he is very gentle through out the process. Words can’t describe how I feel about his staff. Everyone in the office in the Encino location are professional and FRIENDLY which is a plus! They all go above and beyond. The nurses are AMAZING! They help every step of the way.
About Dr. Vuk Jovanovic, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 19 years of experience
- English, Croatian, German and Serbian
- 1184825986
- Columbia University / New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Duke University Medical Center
- Johannes Gutenberg University Of Mainz Medical School
- Gymnasium Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany
