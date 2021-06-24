Dr. Vudhi Slabisak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slabisak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vudhi Slabisak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vudhi Slabisak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ. Of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Slabisak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Roger Z Taylor MD, Orthopedic Surgery4090 Mapleshade Ln Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 592-9955Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
North Texas Orthopaedic & Spine955 Garden Park Dr # 200, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (214) 592-9955
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slabisak?
his staff is very professional and friendly. He has done my back and my wife's knee. great bedside manner,
About Dr. Vudhi Slabisak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639109358
Education & Certifications
- Univ. of Texas Health Science
- Univ. Of Texas Health Science Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slabisak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slabisak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slabisak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slabisak works at
Dr. Slabisak has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slabisak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Slabisak speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Slabisak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slabisak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slabisak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slabisak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.