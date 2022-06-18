Dr. Vu Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vu Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Vu Tran, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Premiere Pain & Wellness Center Pllc1398 Eldridge Pkwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77077 Directions (281) 606-3223
Bellville Medical Center44 N Cummings St, Bellville, TX 77418 Directions (979) 413-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tran was very knowledgable about the pain my mother had due to shingles. He diagnosed and treated her pain which improved significantly within a week, after being in pain for more than 5 weeks. He has great bedside manner. As a physician myself, I highly recommend Dr. Tran!
About Dr. Vu Tran, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.