Dr. Vu Hoang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vu Hoang, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Trinity Medical Center - East, Trinity Rock Island and Vista Medical Center East.
Locations
Northwest Suburban Urology Associates Sc880 W Central Rd Ste 3300, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (224) 735-2937
Cardiac Surgery Associates133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 200, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 782-1500
Vista Physician Group Waukegan Clinic Corp15 Tower Ct Ste 265, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (630) 324-7937
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Trinity Medical Center - East
- Trinity Rock Island
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Hoang and I have no regrets. After Two successful operations I thank God for his skill and frank discussion regarding surgery and recovery.
About Dr. Vu Hoang, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1588625677
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- SUNY-Buffalo
- Union Memorial Hospital
- University of Florida
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
