Dr. Vu Hoang, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vu Hoang, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Trinity Medical Center - East, Trinity Rock Island and Vista Medical Center East.

Dr. Hoang works at Cardiac Surgery Asscociates in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL and Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Suburban Urology Associates Sc
    880 W Central Rd Ste 3300, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 735-2937
  2. 2
    Cardiac Surgery Associates
    133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 200, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 782-1500
  3. 3
    Vista Physician Group Waukegan Clinic Corp
    15 Tower Ct Ste 265, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 324-7937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Trinity Medical Center - East
  • Trinity Rock Island
  • Vista Medical Center East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 20, 2022
    I was referred to Dr Hoang and I have no regrets. After Two successful operations I thank God for his skill and frank discussion regarding surgery and recovery.
    Jerrell M. Wolfe Sr. — Jun 20, 2022
    About Dr. Vu Hoang, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588625677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY-Buffalo
    Residency
    Internship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vu Hoang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

