Overview

Dr. Vrushali Patwardhan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pdm Med Coll and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Patwardhan works at Novant Health Spine & Headache Rehabilitation - Lake Norman in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.