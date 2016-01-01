See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Vrunda Patel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Vrunda Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. 

Dr. Patel works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nemours Physicians Associates
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 416-4441

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Vrunda Patel, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1154612018
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Vrunda Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

