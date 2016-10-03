Overview

Dr. Vrinda Shah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Shah works at Advocare LLC in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Hightstown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.