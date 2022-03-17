Dr. Vrinda Kudva-Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kudva-Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vrinda Kudva-Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Vrinda Kudva-Kumar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from University of Louisville Medical Center, Louisville, Kentucky and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Locations
Rush Copley Medical Group Pediatrics- Ogden2040 Ogden Ave Ste 215, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 375-2844
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I always leave Dr. Kumars office at ease. She's great at explaining things to me and assuring me I'm doing well with my son, if I have concerns she will find sources for me to look into.
About Dr. Vrinda Kudva-Kumar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis Children's Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri
- University of Louisville Medical Center, Louisville, Kentucky
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kudva-Kumar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kudva-Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kudva-Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kudva-Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kudva-Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kudva-Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kudva-Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.