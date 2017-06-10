Dr. Vrinda Hershberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vrinda Hershberger, MD
Dr. Vrinda Hershberger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Florida Eye Associates502 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901
Florida Eye Associates Inc161 Malabar Rd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907
Ambulatory Surgery Ctr Brevrd719 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901
Florida Eye Associates5510 Murrell Rd, Viera, FL 32940
Brevard Professional Network, Inc1478 Highland Ave Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32935
Holmes Regional Medical Center
I first saw Dr. Hershberger in Jan. 2013 for cataracts. She removed the cataract from my right eye with excellent results. I then developed macular degeneration and have been under her care until the present time. I highly recommend her and her staff.
