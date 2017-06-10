See All Ophthalmologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Vrinda Hershberger, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vrinda Hershberger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hershberger works at Florida Eye Associates in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Palm Bay, FL and Viera, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Eye Associates
    502 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 727-2020
  2. 2
    Florida Eye Associates Inc
    161 Malabar Rd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 727-2020
  3. 3
    Ambulatory Surgery Ctr Brevrd
    719 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 727-2020
  4. 4
    Florida Eye Associates
    5510 Murrell Rd, Viera, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 727-2020
  5. 5
    Brevard Professional Network, Inc
    1478 Highland Ave Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 727-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jun 10, 2017
    I first saw Dr. Hershberger in Jan. 2013 for cataracts. She removed the cataract from my right eye with excellent results. I then developed macular degeneration and have been under her care until the present time. I highly recommend her and her staff.
    Gerald Conley in Melbourne, FL — Jun 10, 2017
    About Dr. Vrinda Hershberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770574642
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Cincinnati
    Internship
    • Christ Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
