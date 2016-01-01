See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Flint, MI
Dr. Jan Chakravarthy, MD

Internal Medicine
Dr. Jan Chakravarthy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from McLaren Flint Hospital.

Dr. Chakravarthy works at Oak Street Health North Flint in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health North Flint
    102 W Pierson Rd, Flint, MI 48505

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Obesity
Overweight
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Obesity
Overweight

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Obesity
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1659891513
    • McLaren Flint Hospital
