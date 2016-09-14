See All Neurosurgeons in Poway, CA
Dr. Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine|WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tantuwaya works at Vrijesh S. Tantuwaya, MD in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vrijesh S. Tantuwaya, M.D.
    13029 Pomerado Rd Ste B, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Tantuwaya?

Sep 14, 2016
In the last six years I have broke my back twice riding motocross. In both cases I was fortunate enough to have Dr. Tantuwaya do both of my surgery's. As far as I am concerned he kept me from being paralyzed or having serious issues walking. His bedside manner was second to none. I was pleased with my experience with Dr. T, I would highly recommend him to anyone. Sincerely, Anthony G
Anthony G in San Diego, CA — Sep 14, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tantuwaya to family and friends

Dr. Tantuwaya's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Tantuwaya

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD.

About Dr. Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235134966
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Musc Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Barnes-Jewish Hospital|Musc Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
Internship
Medical Education
  • Washington Center / School of Medicine|WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tantuwaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tantuwaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tantuwaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tantuwaya works at Vrijesh S. Tantuwaya, MD in Poway, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tantuwaya’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tantuwaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tantuwaya.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tantuwaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tantuwaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.